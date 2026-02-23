VJ Edgecombe pulled off a buzzer-beating highlight in the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Edgecombe is halfway through the rookie campaign of his NBA career. He has made impressive strides throughout the season, making a solid case for the Rookie of the Year Award while helping Philadelphia be in the playoff race.

Edgecombe created another impressive highlight for his rookie mixtape. The play happened in the early minutes of the fourth quarter as Edgecombe fired a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key. He made it as the shot clock expired, wowing the opposing crowd in the process.

VJ Edgecombe with the handle for the CRAZY shot to beat the shot clock 😱pic.twitter.com/tZsiG2KBOm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 23, 2026

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played against Timberwolves

VJ Edgecombe enjoyed a strong performance as he helped the 76ers take down the Timberwolves in a 135-108 blowout win on the road.

Philadelphia got off to a solid start as the squad led 68-58 at halftime. They continued the momentum in the second half, torching Minnesota 67-50 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Four players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia in the win, including Edgecombe. He finished with a stat line of 24 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and one assist. He shot 8-of-18 from the field, including 6-of-7 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Tyrese Maxey torched the nets with 39 points and eight assists, Quentin Grimes came next with 19 points and seven assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. provided 18 points and five rebounds.

Philadelphia improved to a 31-26 record on the season, holding the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic while trailing the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The 76ers will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Indiana Pacers as tip-off will take place on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. ET.