The Philadelphia 76ers are hoping for a strong close to the season after entering the All-Star break in a solid position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The 76ers will be without Paul George for a few more weeks as he serves his league suspension, and the team is hoping that big man Joel Embiid can stay healthy down the stretch.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday, the team got a rough update on Embiid for their upcoming home game against the Atlanta Hawks.

“Joel Embiid is OUT vs. Atlanta tomorrow,” reported Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports on X, formerly Twitter.

The 76ers reported that Embiid “reported soreness in his right shin” over the break, and that he “received daily treatment, while progressing through on-court work and strength and conditioning,” per Neubeck.

They added that he will be reevaluated ahead of the team's games this weekend.

Embiid has been in and out of the lineup all year for the 76ers as he looks to manage his chronic knee issues. Through it all, Tyrese Maxey has been playing at an All-NBA level for Philadelphia, and the team has also gotten some great contributions out of fellow guard, rookie VJ Edgecombe.

Any legit chances that the 76ers have of making noise in the Eastern Conference rise and fall with the health of Embiid, which is always a wild card, particularly toward the end of seasons. Philadelphia fans will certainly be hoping that this latest shin ailment is nothing serious.

The 76ers and Hawks are slated to tip off on Thursday at 7:00 pm ET from Philadelphia.