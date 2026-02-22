The honeymoon phase for Daryl Morey in the City of Brotherly Love is officially over. Following an ugly 126-111 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, the Philadelphia 76ers' faithful have reached a breaking point, and the target of their ire isn't the players; it's the front office.

With Joel Embiid sidelined, the Sixers' glaring lack of depth was exposed on national television. The Pelicans outscored Philadelphia 60-35 in the second half, turning a competitive game into a laugher.

Tyrese Maxey did his best to keep the ship afloat with 27 points and six assists, but he had little help. Outside of Kelly Oubre Jr.’s 18 points, the roster looked hollow, especially on the glass, where they were out-rebounded 52-38.

The lack of activity at the trade deadline has become a lightning rod for criticism. Fans took to social media and the Wells Fargo Center stands to let their frustrations be known.

“Trill was running the ‘Fire Morey’ chant like it was the Navy,” one fan noted on X. Another didn't mince words, stating, “It is still absolutely malpractice the Sixers did not bring in a single player at the trade deadline. It is going to take a heroic Tyrese Maxey performance every single night for this team to win games without Joel Embiid.”

The sentiment was echoed across the board, with fans questioning the job security of both Morey and owner Josh Harris. “It’s actually kind of funny how bad Daryl Morey is at his job,” a viral post read, while another frustrated fan asked, “Why is Josh Harris not in jail? And why is Daryl Morey still employed?”

The 76ers have now dropped four straight games, sliding further down the Eastern Conference standings. The overall construction of the roster around an aging and often-injured Embiid is being called into question. If Morey doesn't find a way to patch the holes in this ship soon, the “Fire Morey” chants are only going to get louder.