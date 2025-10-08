Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is confident they have the tools to be a strong contender in the Eastern Conference. They have flirted with success in recent years, and it's only a matter of time until they get over the hump.

For Banchero, guard Desmond Bane could be the missing piece. The Magic acquired Bane in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and future first-round picks.

Many felt Orlando gave up way too much, but Banchero believes the front office made the right decision, describing the 27-year-old Bane as a “great fit.”

“He adds what we’re missing, and he also adds to what we already have. It’s like the perfect match. We don’t have anybody who can make shots like him, who can kind of leverage the way he is able to make shots, then make plays for others and get downhill and create,” said Banchero in a report from Andscape's Marc Spears.

Bane spent five years with the Grizzlies, blossoming into one of the more underrated two-way players in the league. Last season, he averaged 19.2 points, a career-high 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. He also shot a career-best 48.4% from the field.

The 22-year-old Banchero pointed out that Bane's physique should bode well for them, even making a bold claim that might raise not a few eyebrows.

“He’s a Swiss Army knife as a player, as a guard. He is stronger than 99 percent of the guards in the league with how he’s built. He’s going to fit into what we do,” stressed the one-time All-Star.

Banchero was limited to just 45 games last season due to a torn oblique. He averaged career-highs of 25.9 points and 7.5 rebounds on top of 4.6 assists.

With Banchero, Bane, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs forming the core, the Magic could abracadabra their way to a third straight appearance in the playoffs.