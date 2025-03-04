The Philadelphia 76ers continue to face an onslaught on injuries throughout the 2024-25 season. Joel Embiid is sidelined the rest of the way and plenty of other players are banged up, leaving them in a rough state as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back. Embiid's co-stars may miss tonight’s game, too. Here's everything we know about Tyrese Maxey and Paul George's injuries and their playing statuses vs. the Wolves.

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George injury status vs. Timberwolves

Maxey (back contusion) and George (left groin tightness) are both considered day-to-day, head coach Nick Nurse said following the 76ers' 119-102 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. The Sixers have yet to release an injury report but it’s almost certain that they will both be listed when it's posted.

Maxey and George are also dealing with finger injuries that have altered their ability to shoot and dribble. The former suffered his back injury in the loss to the Blazers while the latter started dealing with ground tightness in halftime of the prior game. The Sixers have been unable to catch a break with injuries this season and, sadly, that’s not stopping any time soon.

76ers injury report

The 76ers have not yet released their official injury report, though Embiid (left knee injury management), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery) will all remain sidelined. Kyle Lowry (right hip injury management) is likely to remain out, too.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (illness) missed the Sixers' loss to the Blazers and Justin Edwards (left ankle sprain) reaggravated a previous injury in the fourth quarter of that game. Both of them are considered day-to-day, too.

Timberwolves injury report

Julius Randle (right groin strain) is listed as questionable and Rudy Gobert (low back injury maintenance) is out.