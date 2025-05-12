The Philadelphia 76ers did not have the season they expected, and that has led to the chances of getting the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft. Everyone knows that Cooper Flagg will most likely be the pick for whoever has the selection, and general manager Daryl Morey knows the importance of it, according to The Stein Line.

“He described Monday's No. 1 overall pick as perhaps the most valuable singular asset in the entire league given Cooper Flagg's potential as the presumptive top selection and the rookie-scale contract numbers he will play on for the next four seasons for Monday's lucky lottery winner,” The Stein Line wrote.

Flagg will definitely be a treat to any team that gets him, and the 76ers could be that team if they land the No. 1 pick. The 76ers are built to be contenders, and adding Flagg could help them with their chances while also building for their future. On the other hand, they could trade the No. 1 pick for a more established star in the league that fits their timeline.

There are many directions that the 76ers could go in, and with the uncertainty of Joel Embiid and his recovery, it might be best for them not to do anything that could put their future in jeopardy.

What do the 76ers plan to do in the draft?

The 76ers already have a draft strategy in place if they keep their first-round pick.

“Definitely best player available,” Morey said. “It has to be that high in the draft, for sure. But we see the pick as sort of a tool to upgrade the team and obviously, it'll depend, it'll matter if it's one, two, three, four, five or six [overall] — or we just have the pick in the future. [That] could also happen.

“It's just a tool to make the team better but obviously, there's a good chance we'll take someone. In that case, it will just be the best player. I've never shied away from that.”

Morey knows that this team has to get better, and with what happened this past season, anything should be on the table. There are still questions surrounding Embiid and if he will be ready when the season starts, and Morey would be doing the team a disservice if he didn't pick the best player available.

The 76ers are in a good position, they'll just have to make sure they make the right decision.