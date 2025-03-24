The Philadelphia 76ers lost the penultimate game of their six-game road trip to the Atlanta Hawks, 132-119, as Quentin Grimes stuffed the stat sheet once again. But even though he ended the game with a team-high 26 points, a team-high six assists and five rebounds, Hawks forward Georges Niang used his uptick in production to talk trash.

Niang, a former Sixer, finds himself on the Hawks after being traded at the deadline in the deal that sent De'Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He stuck it to his old team with a very good performance, dropping 20 points on 6-9 shooting and hitting five treys before fouling out.

Niang also told Grimes that he would not be having as much individual success as he has if Joel Embiid or Tyrese Maxey were playing, telling him he's just a role player like he is.

Georges Niang being Georges Niang and chirping with Quentin Grimes in Q3. "If Joel was here, your ass would be in the corner. Joel here, you're in the corner. Tyrese [Maxey] here, you're in the corner." pic.twitter.com/r8zEu2Zg7X — Erin Grugan (@eringrugan) March 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“If Joel was here, your a** would be in the corner,” Niang said. “Joel here, you're in the corner. Tyrese here, you're in the corner.”

Georges Niang talks trash to Quentin Grimes in 76ers-Hawks clash

Niang has never shied away from talking trash. Even with Grimes in the middle of shooting free throws, he's chirping away. This type of intensity made him a fan favorite during his two years in Philly.

Although Niang is correct that Grimes has had a much bigger role in the absence of Embiid, Maxey and Paul George, Grimes' performance as of late has still been extremely impressive. Not only is he scoring 25 or more points regularly but he's still providing good defense and showcasing his ability to make plays for teammates. He's making the most of his opportunity to be the leading option as most of Philly's veterans sit out due to injury.

Grimes may be back in the corner when Embiid and Maxey return but the experience he's getting now will make him an even better complementary player to the 76ers' stars. As Niang would admit to, there's nothing wrong with being a great role player.