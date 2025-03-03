Re-signing Guerschon Yabusele is one of the Philadelphia 76ers' main offseason priorities. As he continues to prove he can be a starting-caliber player at the NBA level, he'll be garnering more and more attention from the rest of the league this summer.

Yabusele, who will be an unrestricted free agent, told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that he plans to take his time in free agency and see what’s out there.

“I’ve never been in that situation, so I have no idea how this will be, but I’m pretty excited to see the summer coming and see what we’ll have on the table,” Yabusele said to Scotto. “Of course, it’s going to be a long conversation. It’s not something I’m going to think about overnight. I’m going to take my time and see what the options are. Having that option and chance to be back here is definitely something I love to hear.”

76ers' Guerschon Yabusele should be big draw in free agency

The 76ers made sure to get below the luxury tax line to ensure they could obtain access to the non-taxpayer mid-level exception, which can be worth roughly $14 million over as many as four years. This should be enough to keep Yabu, though it may limit Philadelphia's flexibility immensely.

The problem with using the NTMLE to re-sign Yabusele is that it would hard-cap the Sixers at the first apron. They’ll probably have to use more assets to get off of Andre Drummond's $5 million player option for next season (which he is very likely to pick up) and even then, assuming Kelly Oubre Jr. picks up his $8 million player option, it would be a squeeze to retain Yabusele and trade-deadline acquisition Quentin Grimes. If they keep their first-round pick, adding another sizable salary to their books, that makes everything even more difficult.

Yabusele will surely get some big offers this summer and will have to decide how badly he wants to stay with the 76ers. They were the NBA team that took a second chance on him but with the worrisome state of Joel Embiid's health, they probably won’t be the title contender he hoped they would be when he joined. Other, better teams can offer him the same amount the Sixers can.

It will be interesting to see where Yabusele goes in free agency this summer.