Heading into the Philadelphia 76ers' Monday night matchup against the Houston Rockets, Nick Nurse's squad was clearly stacking the deck ever so slightly to impact the outcome of the game.

Now granted, some lineup choices are out of the 76ers hands, as both Joel Embiid and Paul George have been ruled out for the rest of the season, and Tyrese Maxey has been dealing with his own injuries and illnesses over the course of the year. But with the playoffs long gone and a need for as high a pick as possible this offseason everpresent, Philadelphia is taking drastic lengths to get where they want to be.

How drastic? Well, how about starting 6-foot-7 career forward Oshae Brissett as their starting center against the 43-25 Rockets? That's right, mere days after signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers, the former Celtic has already matched his starting total from last year with Boston in three days with Philadelphia, earning the nod against Alperen Sengun and the Rockets.

This decision was so surprising that the Rockets didn't even know Brissett was on the team's roster, as he wasn't listed internally on the team's notes, according to Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

“You know things are bad when Oshae Brissett is starting for the Sixers, but the Rockets don't have him listed on the Sixers' roster in their game notes,” Pompey wrote on social media.

Alright, did the Rockets actually not know that Brissett was on the 76ers roster? Frankly, it's hard to say, as he did just sign three days prior, but even if they did, it's unlikely they expected to see the journeyman forward logging minutes at the five surrounded by another player 6-foot-6 or shorter. No, in this game, the 76ers rotation looked more like a college team, and yet, because they were white hot from 3, it didn't seem to matter, with Philly winning each of the first two quarters.

Now granted, the idea of playing Brissett at center has more to do with trying to lose games than win them, and Nurse likely knows that very well, but who knows, maybe he will show something and earn a longer look next season just like Jalen Hood-Shafino, who went for 17 – and an unfortunate win – for the team over the weekend. Considering this season is lost, finding more young role players can only mean good things for the future.