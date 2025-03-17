Paul George's first season with the Philadelphia 76ers is officially over. Amid a flurry of injuries, the veteran star will miss the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

George joins Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon as players that Philadelphia has ruled out for the rest of the season. Shams Charania of ESPN first reported the news before the Sixers released an official statement.

“Following consultations with specialists, as part of his treatment plan, Paul George has received injections in both his left adductor muscle and left knee,” the 76ers announced. “Following the procedure, George is medically unable to play and will be out for at least six weeks. Further updates on his recovery will be provided as appropriate.”

Paul George out for rest of 2024-25 season

George dealt with various injuries over the course of his first season with the 76ers, including a hyperextension in the same knee in the early goings of the season, a pinky finger sprain that forced him to play with a splint and groin issues that led to him losing the final month of his season. He fought hard to play through his many issues and even put his podcast on hold to focus more on a potential playoff push. But in the end, it was wise for the team to shut him down and prevent any further damage to his body.

In 41 games, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game while shooting 43.0 percent from the field. He scored 30 points just thrice and Philly had a record of 15-26 in games he played in. Although he provided strong defense and served as a primary creator on offense, the first season of the four-year max contract PG signed this past offseason has been a major disappointment.

Currently, the 76ers have a record of 23-44 and are relying on NBA roster exceptions to keep playing. They will have a lot of issues to address this offseason.