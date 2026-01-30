On the surface, it doesn't look as though the Philadelphia 76ers pose much of a threat in the title picture. The 76ers needed a late surge to get past the struggling Sacramento Kings at home, 113-111, on Thursday, with Tyrese Maxey making the go-ahead layup. And their record on the season, 26-21, doesn't inspire much confidence that they have the makings of a championship team.

But the 76ers are under pressure to win now considering the big contractual obligations they have towards Joel Embiid and Paul George. And Embiid, who's fallen short in the second round of the playoffs five times in his career, is asking the front office to make some moves prior to the trade deadline and not pinch pennies the way they've been doing in the past.

“In the past we've been ducking the tax, the last couple of years. So hopefully, we'll keep the same team. I think we got a shot,” Embiid told reporters, via Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports. “I don't know what they're going to do. But I hope that we get a chance to just go out and compete.”

“Hopefully we think about improving [the team at the deadline], because we got a chance.”

Joel Embiid, asked about keeping the team together at the trade deadline: "In the past we've been ducking the tax, so hopefully we think about improving [the team at the deadline], because we got a chance." "I hope that at least we get a chance to just go out and compete,… pic.twitter.com/QdCz3HlbL9 — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) January 30, 2026

Article Continues Below

What can the 76ers do to improve the team prior to the trade deadline?

Embiid, George, and Maxey are making a total of around $144 million this season, leaving not much room down the roster. But they have at least a few solid trade assets to dangle, such as Quentin Grimes and Kelly Oubre Jr., to try and acquire a player or two can help them mount a deep playoff run.

If anything, the 76ers need more size on the wings and at the power forward position. Their guard depth is solid, with Jared McCain backing up Maxey, but they're going to need a lot more 3-and-D juice to keep up with the other giants in the association.