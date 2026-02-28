After turning in a pair of dynamic performances after the All-Star break, Joel Embiid is expected to miss multiple games with a strained right oblique.

Taking to social media to reveal Embiid's latest injury in what has been a stop-and-start season, The Athletic's Tony Jones disclosed that “The Process” will miss the next three games after straining his right oblique in the team's Thursday night win over the Miami Heat.

“Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with a strained right oblique and will miss the next three games,” Jones wrote on social media.

Initially beginning the season on the shelf as he recovered and ramped up from offseason surgery, when Embiid has actually taken the court for the 76ers, he's largely recaptured his MVP form. “The Process” is averaging 26.6 points in just 31.2 minutes of action per game, is recording 3.9 assists to go with 7.5 rebounds each night, and has embraced allowing Tyrese Maxey to take over the offense at time, spacing the floor as a 31.8 percent 3-point shooter while power forwards like Dominick Barlow and Jabari Walker do the dirty work in the painted area.

Can the 76ers hold things down against the Boston Celtics, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Utah Jazz until Embiid presumably returns against the Atlanta Hawks on March 7? Considering the team holds a 12-14 record with Embiid off the court, that might be tough, but considering this injury came on a play instead of due to the further degradation of his knee or another lower-body part, it's safe to assume “The Process” won't need too much of a ramp-up to return to his vintage form next month.