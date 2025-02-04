Joel Embiid could be making his way back to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. After 15 straight absences, the big man is starting to make some progress in his left knee injury recovery.

Embiid participated in the Sixers' practice on Monday — everyone did besides Jared McCain, who is out for the rest of the season — and seems to be nearing a return. The big man is listed as questionable on the NBA injury report for the Sixers' home game on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for 76ers-Mavericks game

Getting Embiid healthy enough to play ahead of the All-Star break would be huge for the 76ers, who are 19-29 and still in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. Tyrese Maxey has been playing great as of late but the team still needs the big fella to help them ascend further up the standings.

While Embiid is seemingly on the way back, the 76ers' poor injury luck is starting to turn for other players, too.

Paul George remains out due to a left finger extensor tendon strain but Caleb Martin (right hip sprain), Eric Gordon (left knee soreness), KJ Martin (left foot stress reaction) and Andre Drummond are also listed as questionable. Gordon missed the 76ers' last game but the other three have all dealt with injuries that have sidelined them for a long stretch (save for Drummond, who has played a few games here and there since sustaining his injury just before Christmas).

The Mavs, who massively shook up their roster by trading Luka Doncic, will not get to see their new star in action. Anthony Davis is listed as out due to an abdominal muscle strain, though Max Christie is available to play. Dereck Lively II (right ankle stress fracture) and Dwight Powell (right hip strain) are also out.