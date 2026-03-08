Kelly Oubre Jr. watched disaster unfold during the Philadelphia 76ers loss against Atlanta. He watched Tyrese Maxey go down in concerning fashion. And Oubre gave Maxey's NBA Injury a unique description.

“Like a car crash right in front of you,” was how Oubre described the moment via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Two big fast guys running into each other.

Kelly Oubre on Tyrese Maxey's late-game injury on Saturday. | @FultonBank pic.twitter.com/0Vor0DeMne — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 8, 2026

Oubre then closed his eyes and “said a little prayer” for his fallen teammate. But he's confident Maxey will bounce back.

“He's a resilient individual,” Oubre said.

Maxey collided with Adem Bona of the Hawks when he went down hard. The 76ers star clutched his hand in pain before making it back inside the locker room.

How many points did Tyrese Maxey score before exit from 76ers-Hawks?

Article Continues Below

Maxey still managed to surpass the 30-point mark, hitting 31 in 38 total minutes. The injury occurred toward the end of the game.

Tyrese Maxey appeared to injure his hand at the end of Sixers-Hawks. pic.twitter.com/cBS7fbmc2n — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 8, 2026

Insider for the 76ers Tony Jones of The Athletic revealed where the talent was hurt.

“I’m told Tyrese Maxey will receive additional testing tomorrow on his right finger. Nothing conclusive tonight,” Jones posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Maxey managed to lead all 76ers scorers in points. Quentin Grimes followed him by scoring 26 points through 41 minutes. Oubre, meanwhile, dropped 24 points in a span of 36 minutes. He also dished out four assists.

But Philadelphia dropped a crucial one to Atlanta as the race to the NBA Playoffs intensifies. The Hawks improve to 33-31 overall and are now one game behind the current No. 8 team the Sixers.