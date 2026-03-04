When it comes to VJ Edgecombe, the Philadelphia 76ers rookie is about as cool as they come.

One of the best young players in the NBA who still can't legally enter a bar, Edgecombe has rapidly established himself as a long-term starter for the 76ers, to the point where Daryl Morey was willing to trade away another young guard, Jared McCain, to guarantee maximum runway for the No. 3 overall pick.

So naturally, when Edgecombe gets a chance to showcase his rapidly ascending game on national television, especially against a future face of the league like Victor Wembanyama, he's going to have extra motivation to show up and show out on the court, right?

Eh, not so much, as before the game, Edgcombe had a simple answer for reporter Ashlyn Sullivan about whether he was excited to face off against “The Alien.”

“Eh, not really,” Edgecombe declared.

"Eh… not really." 😂 That was V.J. Edgecombe's reaction when I asked if he was excited to go against Victor Wembanyama. The rookie telling me he only gets excited about winning basketball. More from Edgecombe and why he facetimed a fan Sunday. @NBCSPhilly pic.twitter.com/mnsSVXFTyn — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) March 4, 2026

A true success story of perseverance, Edgecombe went from a home in the Bahamas that used a generator to produce power to a consensus five-star recruit who played his college ball at Baylor, and eventually the third-overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, where he was picked by Morey over other options like Kon Knueppel and Ace Bailey.

Widely called more of an athlete than a finished product coming into the NBA, Edgecombe looks pretty darn polished as he prepares for his first trip to the NBA postseason, averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 5.6 rebounds a night while playing really good defense and hitting 36.3 percent of his 5.8 3-pointers per game. If Edgecomebe keeps this up, he will not only finish out his rookie season with a spot on the All-Rookie team but will become the kind of player stars like Wemby will look forward to facing in the future.