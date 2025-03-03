PHILADELPHIA — As the Philadelphia 76ers continue their 2024-25 season without Joel Embiid, they are also monitoring Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. Both of the Sixers' other stars remain banged up as they head into a matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.

George was listed as questionable with left groin tightness for the game against the Blazers in Philadelphia, the first of a back-to-back that concludes with a road game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said that George, who is also wearing a split on his left pinky, has not made much progress in his recovery.

“He had a little problem at halftime the other night with his groin,” Nurse said, “but he was able to continue, obviously. It hasn't got much better since but we'll see.”

Maxey is not listed on the injury report but said previously that the finger injury, which is on his dominant hand, has made it tougher to shoot and dribble. He also admitted that he's not feeling any better.

Nurse said Maxey's finger is “not much better. I did ask him. He came out for a walkthrough with no tape on it and I said, ‘Where's the tape?’ And he said, ‘Forget that tape, man.’ I said, ‘Is it feeling better?’ He said, ‘Nope.’”

Tyrese Maxey, Paul George fighting through injuries for 76ers

The 76ers' insistence to keep playing their stars shows how badly they want to make the playoffs. Even though they lose their first-round pick if it falls outside of the top six and their chances of making a deep postseason run are slim to none, they’re still going for wins as much as they can.

Maxey and George, of course, will try to play as often as they can. They want to be there for their team and, you know, play basketball. PG even paused his podcast schedule to focus squarely on the team. But the Sixers resting them would help them tank and prevent further injuries to the stars that will lead them going forward. It’s in the organization's best interests in the long term to be overly cautious instead of trying to trudge ahead.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. missing the matchup with the Trail Blazers due to an illness, Guerschon Yabusele wearing goggles after sustaining injuries to both eyes and Jared McCain and Eric Gordon recovering from respective season-ending surgeries to their left meniscus and right wrist, the 76ers are limping to the end of the season. They need to take steps to help their chances for next season, which chiefly include limiting the wear and tear on Maxey and George and trying to retain their pick.