Lonnie Walker IV is joining a Philadelphia 76ers team that needs a massive jolt.

The Sixers, losers of their last six games, need to start playing with more urgency and putting more pressure on opposing teams in any way. Walker brings their roster to 15 players and provides them with an athletic wing with a knack for scoring. He probably won’t play a major role but he at least provides Philly with another high-level athlete that’s hungry to stick around in the NBA.

Walker is thrilled not just to return to the league after playing in the EuroLeague this season. But on top of all the excitement, he's focusing on helping his new team win, according to Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

“As of right now, I’ve kind of got to put all that aside,” Walker said, via Sixers Wire. “It’s not really about being close to home, being with family. It’s about the Sixers, the organization, what I can bring to the table and coming up with some wins, trying to make a playoff push.”

76ers adding Lonnie Walker for homestretch of season

As Eric Gordon works through a wrist injury, Walker adds some more shooting off the bench for the Sixers. Although he’s not sure what his role will be, he's going to try the best he can.

“Just to bring some energy, some athleticism, some youth,” Walker said, via Sixers Wire. “I don’t know if I’m going to be playing, I don’t know what’s next, I just know I have to earn my respect from the coaches and the team. I’m just willing to do whatever it takes to win and be a part of this organization.”

Walker's contract includes a team option for next season, giving the 76ers the option to bring him back next season. For now, he's serving as a potentially key depth piece on a desperate playoff hopeful. His first game as a member of the 76ers will come on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center against the Brooklyn Nets.