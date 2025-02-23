As the Philadelphia 76ers try to do everything in their power to aid Joel Embiid's ongoing injury recovery, Paul George offered his star teammate a nonchalant word of advice.

George, 34, has played six more years in the NBA than his superstar teammate. While he has not had the injury-prone career that Embiid has, he has endured his fair share of serious issues, some of which were season-ending. When reflecting on those moments and offering advice to Embiid, George simply said that “drugs” were the main supplement that helped his recovery.

“Drugs helped me,” George said, via Kyle Neubeck of PHLY Sports. “That's what kind of [got] me over the hump.”

George's most notable injury was the broken leg he suffered during the 2014 offseason while training with Team USA. The gruesome injury kept him out for all but six games of the 2014-2015 season, causing the Indiana Pacers to go just 38-44 one year after clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid's career-long struggles with knee injuries have all but eliminated his entire 2024-2025 campaign. The former MVP has missed most of the season with nagging injuries and admitted that he will need another major surgery in the 2025 offseason.

His lingering issues have caused a steep drop-off in his production. Embiid is averaging just 23.8 points per game in 2024-2025, a 10.9-point reduction from his previous year. The 76ers, as a result, have struggled all year and are on track to miss the playoffs.

Joel Embiid, Paul George's struggles with 76ers in 2024-2025

While Embiid has struggled to even make it to the court, George's lack of on-court production continues to be the target of social media satire. George joined the team in the offseason expected to form a “Big 3” with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey but has seen his play take a significant downturn.

In his 15th season, George is averaging just 16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Those numbers are a significant decrease from his 2023-2024 season, in which he averaged 22.6 points per outing alongside Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Arguably the lone positive of the 76ers' season is the continuous progression of Maxey, who is averaging a team-high 27.4 points and 6.1 assists. Maxey's game continues to evolve in his fifth season, with his scoring numbers improving each year.

With just over one month remaining in the regular season, the 76ers have all but thrown in the towel. Philadelphia's 20-36 record is 12th in the Eastern Conference, 2.5 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot.