After Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson didn't practice on Thursday due to an ankle injury, there was some concern about his status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. As Jackson was stepped on at Ravens practice, causing the latest ankle injury, it seems as if the concern from fans should dwindle with the latest update.

According to Adam Schefter and Jamison Henley, Jackson has returned to practice and is “on track” to play against the Steelers.

Article Continues Below

“Lamar Jackson has returned to practice and is on track to play Sunday vs. the Steelers,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s practice with an ankle injury. It looks like he will be set to start Sunday against the Steelers,” Henley wrote.