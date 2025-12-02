The Philadelphia 76ers enter tonight’s matchup against the Washington Wizards with more questions than certainty, as the team's injury report once again paints a concerning picture. Joel Embiid and Paul George headline a lengthy list of unavailable or questionable players, a trend that has defined Philadelphia’s season far more than hoped.

Embiid, who remains out with a right knee injury recovery designation, has appeared in just seven games this season, continuing a stop-start rhythm that has made lineup consistency nearly impossible.

While the organization remains cautious, and understandably so given Embiid’s long-term importance, patience is wearing thin among fans eager to see the reigning MVP return to form.

Paul George, meanwhile, is listed as questionable with left knee injury recovery and lower back tightness. The 76ers star has played only five games, and despite flashing an elite two-way impact in limited action, the availability cloud remains one of Philadelphia’s biggest obstacles.

The injury list doesn’t stop there.

Andre Drummond is questionable with a right knee contusion, Kelly Oubre Jr. remains out with a left knee sprain, Trendon Watford will sit with a strained left adductor, and rookie Jared McCain, though available, will continue to play with a thumb splint following surgery.

Quentin Grimes is probable with right calf soreness.

At 10-9, the Sixers are floating around .500, a record that reflects competitive resilience more than continuity or dominance.

Tyrese Maxey has carried the offensive load admirably in the absence of the team’s stars, but without Embiid and George consistently available, Philadelphia's identity remains fluid and unfinished.

Tonight’s game against Washington, a struggling opponent, could serve as stabilization or another reminder that health remains the defining storyline of the season.

For now, Philadelphia waits for health, for rhythm, and for the version of this roster that exists only on paper.