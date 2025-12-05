Jayden Daniels will return to the starting lineup as the Washington Commanders face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, giving the franchise a needed boost as it begins a two-game road trip in Week 14. Washington enters the matchup at 3-9, while Minnesota sits at 4-8. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the decision on Friday after the second-year quarterback was fully cleared to play. Daniels participated as a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a dislocated elbow, signaling his likely availability ahead of the official announcement.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the update earlier Friday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has been fully cleared and will start on Sunday against the #Vikings. Coach Dan Quinn just made it official, but Daniels being a full participant for the first time since a dislocated elbow on Thursday was the big hint. pic.twitter.com/4iOOyzge9e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2025

Daniels’ return comes after a stretch of injuries that stalled his early momentum. The 24-year-old has dealt with a sprained knee, strained hamstring and the elbow injury suffered during Washington’s 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9. The string of setbacks interrupted what had been an encouraging start to his second NFL season.

Through six games, Daniels has totaled 1,184 passing yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 62.5 percent of his attempts. He holds a 94.4 passer rating and a 51.3 quarterback rating. His mobility has also remained a major component of Washington’s offense, with 262 rushing yards on 54 carries, averaging 4.9 yards per attempt. He has added two rushing touchdowns and lost one fumble.

Jayden Daniels set to start with Commanders’ playoff hopes on the brink vs. Vikings

Washington’s hopes of staying mathematically alive in the postseason race hinge on Sunday’s result. NFL Media executive Joe Ferreira outlined the team’s playoff outlook earlier in the week in a post shared on X, noting the narrowing path the Commanders face despite being technically alive in the NFC East race.

“One additional note on this regarding WASHINGTON (3-9):

The @Commanders have already been eliminated from being a playoff WILD CARD team and can only advance to the playoffs as a division winner (WAS can still sweep PHI and have advantage over PHI at 8-9).

WAS will be eliminated from division title and playoff contention Week 14 with:

WAS loss or tie at MIN

PHI win or tie at LAC next Monday night

A DAL win this Thursday at DET getting @dallascowboys to 7.5 wins doesn't eliminate WAS as DAL and PHI have already played twice and they can either have DAL lose out or have one Dal tie (7-8-2) and WAS would still be division champ at 8-9 (WAS 3-1 head to head over DAL 2-2 and PHI 1-3).”

Dallas ultimately fell to the Detroit Lions, 44-30, on Thursday Night Football. The result had no material impact on Washington’s postseason outlook, as the Commanders’ remaining path hinges solely on their own result in Minnesota and Philadelphia’s outcome on Monday night.

With Daniels back under center, Washington will attempt to extend its season for at least another week and avoid elimination as it heads into Minneapolis.