Paul George played through a groin issue in the Philadelphia 76ers' 126-112 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. PG has tried to help the Sixers turn their season around but he may have hurt himself even further, calling his availability into question in the short-term future.

George played 30 minutes, providing an uninspiring performance with just seven points on 3-11 shooting from the field. Although he also notched seven rebounds, six assists and two steals, he was a non-factor in the game. He was ruled out of the game in the fourth quarter due to groin soreness.

“Well, yeah, it is definitely a concern,” Nick Nurse said of George's injury to reporters. “[He] was questionable coming in with the groin [issue] and it just tightened up on him there. I think it was the start of the fourth. Yeah, 'cause we had him scheduled to go back in and Kelly [Oubre Jr.] out for a rest 'cause Paul got a little rest in the third. But yeah, tightened-up groin and we're certainly concerned about it. ”

Paul George dealing with concerning groin injury

The 76ers have had George and Tryese Maxey play through injuries so they can keep trying to win games amid Joel Embiid's season ending. The downside of that focus is playing out in front of them, as Maxey is now fighting through a back contusion that sidelined him against Minnesota. Both of them were already, and still are, dealing with finger injuries. Even with both of them playing, Philly is one of the worst teams in the entire NBA.

George was listed as questionable for the Sixers' game against the Timberwolves and was still on the sideline as the game wound down with Minnesota running Philly off the court. As the Sixers prepare to face the Boston Celtics on Thursday, it's unclear if he'll be able to stay in the lineup.