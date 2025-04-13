PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of work to do in the 2025 offseason. The top priority is to re-sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.

Grimes was nothing short of amazing for the Sixers, showing he can be more than just a 3-and-D role player. His shooting and defense were still exemplary but his ability to create shots suggests he can be a legitimate source of offense, someone who can ease the workloads of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George.

“I'm very comfortable here already with the coaching staff, my teammates,” Grimes said. “I feel like I've been here really the whole year, playing with these guys these past two months. I could definitely see myself being here in the future but it is a business at the end of the day going into the offseason. So, [we'll] see where that ends up, for sure.”

The Sixers have control over Grimes' free agency but they still need to make sure they have the proper space to sign him as well as other upgrades. It's a tightrope they need to tread lightly on.

Which 76ers role players will return next season?

Daryl Morey said that Embiid, Maxey and George will be back next season and that the 76ers are looking to bring back Grimes, who he sees as a great fit with the three stars. Most of the rest of the roster, though, is subject to change.

Guerschon Yabusele and Eric Gordon haven’t thought much about their respective offseason choices yet. The former is an unrestricted free agent and wants to take his time and consider all his options. The latter has a $3.4 million player option and is focused most heavily on his recovery from wrist surgery, which has gone well but will still take more time.

Kelly Oubre Jr., who has an $8.3 million player option, made it clear that he wants to stay with the Sixers by expressing his desire to complete unfinished business. Andre Drummond, who has a player option worth $5 million, also intends to come back to the Sixers, a team he wants to compete for a championship with. “My immediate plan is to be back here.”

Jared Butler said the Sixers' fan base is “an interesting one” — he was taken aback by the boos the team got in his second game there — but said he can imagine himself staying with the team going forward. Lonnie Walker IV wants to be back, as does Kyle Lowry. Butler and Walker have cheap team options while Lowry is a free agent.

The 76ers have control over some players' contracts but not others. They may have to trade some of the guys that exercise their player options to have enough money to sign more important free agents. The Sixers will be busy this offseason, though the specific ways they will do so won't be known until some of their players make contract decisions.