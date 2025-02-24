Stephen A. Smith hasn't been a stranger to criticizing the Philadelphia 76ers. This time, his criticism is pointed at 76ers general manager Daryl Morey. After the 76ers signed Paul George in free agency, the season has been a bust, compared to expectations. Many thought that they would be at the top of the Eastern Conference.

Now, they sit at 20-36 and outside of the play-in race. Regardless of the record, Smith was beside himself. He explained more on ESPN's First Take, why he feels the general manager should get the blame.

“At some point and time, if you're the billionaire owner of the Philadelphia 76ers, you’re going to ask Daryl Morey, why did we give Joel Embiid this extension?” Smith said. “Look at his health, look at how debilitated he is. If indeed it’s a health concern, which obviously it is, why did you let him play in the Olympics?

“Why couldn’t we compel him for that not to be an issue? Those kinds of questions are going to come up. I didn’t even bring up the fourth year you gave Paul George. I’m going to tell you what I think is the issue with Paul George right now. Paul George never wanted to be in Philadelphia; he went there for the money.”

Stephen A. Smith put 76ers Daryl Morey on blast

Plenty of general manager have criticisms thrown their way. However, a season has not been this tumultuous in quite some time. The only one that can come somewhat close is the Phoenix Suns. Despite that point, everything that could be wrong for the 76ers has gone wrong.

For instance, rookie Jared McCain tore his meniscus and was ruled out for the remainder of the season. He was on pace to win the 2024-25 Rookie of the Year award. Not to mention, Joel Embiid has been battling injuries throughout the season. He and George have been injured countless times.

Luckily, they have Tyrese Maxey, who has put the team on his back. Still, even he had his moments. For example, Maxey called out Embiid in the 76ers locker room for not being accountable. That was at the beginning of the season. Although things have been better, morale-wise, the record doesn't indicate that.

At the end of the day, Philadelphia will need to make a quick change to be eligible for even a play-in game. No matter what happens, Morey could remain with the 76ers. If that's the case, it will continue to infuriate Smith even more than he already is.