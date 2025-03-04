PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers' injury woes continued as Tyrese Maxey suffered a back contusion in their game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Sixers announced during the intermission between the third and fourth quarters that Maxey would not return to the game due to a back contusion. He took a hard fall on a layup attempt in the middle of the third quarter, taking his time to get off the court and walk back to the locker room, though he did so under his own power.

Expand Tweet

In his 23 minutes of action, he recorded five points and six assists on 2-13 shooting.

Tyrese Maxey suffers back contusion to add to 76ers injury issues

Maxey already came into this game with a finger injury to watch for and now will add a back injury to the list of health issues the 76ers are dealing with. Beyond the season-ending injuries to Joel Embiid, Jared McCain and Eric Gordon, that also includes groin tightness for Paul George and an illness for Kelly Oubre Jr. Both starters missed the game against the Blazers. Justin Edwards, who filled in the starting lineup, suffered a left ankle injury in the fourth quarter and immediately left the game.

Following their matchup with the Blazers, the 76ers will hit the road to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.

Nick Nurse said after the game against Portland – a 119-102 defeat — that Maxey, along with Edwards, George and Oubre, will be considered day-to-day and travel with the Sixers to Minnesota. Maxey's back injury is considered to be “nothing too serious” at the moment but that could change after his examination in the morning, Nurse said.