PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid's future as an NBA superstar is unclear. The Philadelphia 76ers still believe in him, especially co-star Tyrese Maxey.

Maxey didn’t have a very fun 2024-25 season but Embiid's campaign was a uniquely miserable experience. He was insistent that the big man was dedicated to the team and said that he's kept in touch with him to make sure his spirits stay as high as they can.

“It sucked. It really did suck, man, because at the end of the day, Joel is somebody who really wants to be out there,” Maxey said ahead of the 76ers' season finale. “To see him suffer, to see him like go out there and actually try and he just couldn't be himself, you could tell. You give him the ball sometimes and me being here the longest, I've seen him do so many spectacular things. I gave him the ball a couple of times in moments where I think that he would do something and I guess he just couldn't. He was limited.”

76ers appreciate, express faith in Joel Embiid following lost season

Embiid may struggle to stay healthy but his teammates believe in him and appreciate his presence around the team.

Jared McCain said that Embiid was a great teammate and someone who's eager to get back out on the court. Kelly Oubre Jr. knows how resilient he is. “I pray that he takes the proper steps to get back to being himself,” he said. “But yeah, man, he fights lions and tigers and bears. He can conquer whatever he's going through right now.”

The 76ers are very likely not winning a championship with Embiid leading the way at this point. Even if he returns to his MVP level, which seems extremely unlikely, the roster isn't as formidable as others. At this point, Embiid even maintaining an All-Star level would be a great development. He's worked tirelessly through multiple injuries and his teammates are eager to see him on the floor again.

“Hopefully that surgery went well and all that and he gets back to Joel Embiid that we know and love and that, honestly, I hope it for him because it'll make him feel a lot better,” Maxey continued. “All in all, he has been great this year as far as being a teammate, being somebody who comes and just supports us.”