The Minnesota Timberwolves scored a come-from-behind win over the Portland Trail Blazers, 118-114, on Wednesday at Moda Center to start their season on a positive note.

The Timberwolves were down by eight points, 103-95, with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. The Trail Blazers threatened to pull away, but Minnesota rallied, with Anthony Edwards scoring five straight points to give them the lead, 108-107.

Edwards put the game away after burying a stepback jumper with 9.0 seconds remaining. He finished with a game-high 41 points, including 10 in the final four minutes. He shot 14-of-28 from the field, including 5-of-10 from three-point distance.

The 24-year-old guard also set a new Timberwolves record for the most points scored in a season opener, according to StatMuse.

Edwards, who was listed as questionable before the game due to back spasms, added seven rebounds and a block. He also played solid defense against the Trail Blazers.

The three-time All-Star had ample support, as Julius Randle collected 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals, while Jaden McDaniels had 18 points, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Jerami Grant carried Portland with a team-high 29 points off the bench. Jrue Holiday tallied 14 points, six rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in his debut for the Trail Blazers.

Edwards continues his ascent as one of the league's top players. He made the All-NBA Second Team for the second straight time last season after averaging a career-high 27.6 points. He also led the league in three-pointers made with 320.

Always outspoken, Edwards bluntly said he's gunning for the MVP. Well, he's off to a good start.