The Philadelphia 76ers provided the latest update on rookie guard VJ Edgecombe ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, as the team continues navigating multiple injuries during a critical stretch of the regular season.

Edgecombe remains listed on the injury report as questionable with a lumbar contusion after missing the team’s most recent game. Philadelphia (34–30) will host Memphis (23–40) on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. ET while attempting to halt a recent slide in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 20-year-old guard last appeared in the 76ers’ 131–91 loss to the San Antonio Spurs last Tuesday, when he sustained the injury. Edgecombe finished that contest with six points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assist, and one steal in 20 minutes. He shot 2-for-9 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line before exiting the lineup for the following game.

Despite the recent absence, Edgecombe has been one of Philadelphia’s most productive young contributors throughout his rookie campaign. Across 57 appearances this season, the guard is averaging 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. He is shooting 42.7% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range while logging 35.1 minutes per contest.

76ers dealing with injuries as VJ Edgecombe’s status remains uncertain

Article Continues Below

His potential availability comes at a pivotal time for Philadelphia, which has dropped two consecutive games and four of its last six. The team fell to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference standings after a 115–101 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night.

Philadelphia has struggled to maintain consistency amid several key injuries. Tyrese Maxey remains sidelined with a right finger sprain, while former MVP center Joel Embiid is expected to miss at least another week because of a strained right oblique.

Those absences have placed additional pressure on the 76ers’ remaining rotation as they attempt to stay competitive in a tightly packed Eastern Conference race. The team has posted a 4–6 record across its last 10 games.

Edgecombe’s status will likely be determined closer to tipoff as Philadelphia evaluates his recovery from the lumbar contusion. If cleared to play, the rookie could provide needed backcourt production and defensive activity as the 76ers look to stabilize their lineup against a Grizzlies team seeking to build momentum during the closing stretch of the season.