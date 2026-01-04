VJ Edgecombe showed off how relentless his motor can be during the Philadelphia 76ers' matchup against the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

Edgecombe has made incredible progress throughout his rookie campaign in the NBA. He has secured a full-time starting role thanks to his productive efforts on both sides of the ball, forming a solid guard tandem with himself and Tyrese Maxey.

Edgecombe got himself going early during Philadelphia's matchup against New York. The highlight took place midway through the first quarter as Maxey passed the ball to the rookie guard, who quickly drove past multiple New York defenders to convert the tough shot inside the paint.

VJ Edgecombe will NOT be stopped 😤pic.twitter.com/e04pg96QaO — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 4, 2026 Expand Tweet

How VJ Edgecombe, 76ers played 1st half against Knicks

Article Continues Below

It was a cool highlight for VJ Edgecombe to create as the 76ers take a 66-58 lead over the Knicks at halftime.

The game started out as a close affair as Philadelphia only led 31-30 after the first quarter. The 76ers asserted further control in the second quarter, beating the Knicks 35-28 throughout the second period.

Shot selection, rebounding and inside scoring has made the difference so far in the game. The 76ers lead in all three categories after making 54% of their total shots, securing 26 rebounds and 30 points inside the paint. It hasn't been the same for the Knicks after they converted just 43% of their total attempts, grabbed 19 rebounds and produced 14 points inside the paint.

Three players scored in double-digits for Philadelphia throughout the first 24 minutes of regulation, including Edgecombe. He led the way with 18 points and two rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Tyrese Maxey came next with 16 points and five rebounds, Joel Embiid had 11 points and four rebounds, while Paul George put up six points and two blocks.

Following their matchup against the Knicks, the 76ers will be at home for their next contest. They host the Denver Nuggets on Jan. 5 at 8:30 p.m. ET.