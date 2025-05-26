As Philadelphia 76ers fans prepare for the 2025 NBA Draft, Ace Bailey has remained a steady topic of discussion in the City of Brotherly Love.

Some fans love him, believing he can be the type of player the 76ers have been missing for years, while others believe he's among the most overrated players in this year's class, with a selfish game that likely won't translate to the NBA level.

To his credit, Paul George, himself a do-it-all combo forward with a unique two-way game, falls firmly into the former camp, using some time on his Podcast P to sing the praises of the Rutgers product.

“Cooper and Ace Bailey are going to be… One of two? It's between him, meaning Ace, Cooper, Dylan Harper, I think probably the top three, right? But I think those two, Ace and Cooper, is the one that they, I mean, I think they're going to be compared and linked to each other because of the size, the skill set. I think they're going to be compared to one another for they rest of their careers. I think, I like Cooper Flagg as well. I think he's going to be an all-star, he's going to, when it's all said and done, I think he's going to go down as one of the best players our league has seen. He's got that talent, and to your point, the trajectory, going that direction.

“But I look at Ace Bailey and how he played this season, and I think his game translates as a go-getter, you know what I mean? All-star, you know, put the ball in my hand, last seconds. I'm like, I want those moments. He's ISO ball ready.”

Now, for fans of the Podcast P verse, PG's love of Bailey is nothing new, as he's been singing the praises of the 6-foot-10 forward pretty consistently, but what makes the situation all the more interesting is that the two could very well end up being teammates this fall when everything is said and done. While some players may be concerned if a team drafts their eventual replacement, based on how George has been approaching the offseason so far, he may very well take Bailey under his wing and help to make him a similarly effective performer, guaranteeing that the 76ers have a quality combo forward on their roster for the foreseeable future.