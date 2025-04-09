On the day Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN's latest mock draft delivered positive news. On Tuesday morning, the Worldwide Leader released Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo’s first post-NCAA Tournament mock which prominently featured Johnson. In it, ESPN's draft analysts projected the 6-foot-6 Texas swingman as a top-five pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Givony singled out Johnson’s size and 6-foot-10 wingspan which allows him to play bigger than his measurements would suggest. As a potential 76ers draft pick, Johnson would function as an understudy to Paul George and be thrown into the backcourt alongside dazzling 2024 first-round pick Jared McCain.

Throughout his freshman year, Johnson showcased the ability to score at every level, shooting nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc and 43.5 percent overall from the field.

Tre Johnson was Texas' best one-and-done since Kevin Durant

Throughout his freshman season, Johnson performed sensationally in the shadow of top prospects Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and Cooper Flagg. During a late February conference matchup against Arkansas, Johnson shattered Kevin Durant’s single-game freshman scoring record by drilling 14-of-28 shots en route to 39 points. However, the possible 76ers 2025 draft pick was invaluable to the Longhorns as the leading scorer on a Texas team that was eliminated in the First Four by Xavier.

Johnson demonstrated exceptional offensive traits and as the draft evaluation ramps up. The appeal of his potential should ramp up among teams drafting in the lottery. He may not fall far, though. NBA comps for Johnson have ranged from Latrell Sprewell and Allan Houston to Nick Young.

The 76ers were projected as an NBA title contender this season after reloading during the 2024 offseason. However, Joel Embiid’s ailing knee, McCain’s meniscus tear, shutting down Tyrese Maxey because of a variety of injuries, and Paul George’s aging five years in one offseason resulted in a disastrous season where they’ve trotted out a record number of starting lineups. However, all of this Johnson-to-Philly talk could be moot if the 76ers pick falls out of the top five where it would convey to the Oklahoma City Thunder.