The 2025 NBA Draft is on the horizon, and rumblings about what teams will do with each pick have already started to trickle in. Cooper Flagg is seen as a shoo-in at the Dallas Mavericks' first pick, but after that, there is not much set in stone, and this is where the draft could get interesting fast. One of the ways it could get interesting fairly early on is at the third pick with the Philadelphia 76ers.

On NBA insider Matt Moore's substack, Hardwood Paroxysm, he shared that the 76ers are sending mixed signals about what they want to do with the third pick.

Ace Bailey is the projected pick at that spot, but the 76ers appear open to all options, including a trade. Moore said, “The Sixers are sending mixed signals about that third pick. I've heard they're willing to move it for a star upgrade, want to keep it, and are fine with taking Ace Bailey. They are not fans and may take VJ Edgecombe instead.”

If the 76ers trade the pick, Moore mentioned that a team in the Western Conference that's also not in contention is high on Bailey and might be willing to move with Philadelphia. However, a team that's not a contender out west is not good enough to make a deal, but it opens the door for a three-team deal to emerge, most likely around Paul George if the 76ers are done with him.

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a strong position and one of the better positions in the lottery because they have more talent than most of the teams next to them. Their 2024 season went off the rails, mainly due to injuries, with Joel Embiid and Paul George being shut down for the entire season. Tyrese Maxey lasted the longest but was ultimately shut down for the rest of the season.

The 76ers' assets make them the team to watch in the draft, as to what moves could happen. Their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, is known for being aggressive and making moves, so do not be surprised if Ace Bailey is not a 76er on draft night.