One of the big questions heading into the 2025 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs involves their receiving room. Travis Kelce is no longer anywhere close to the player he was during his prime years, and there is a looming suspension for star Rashee Rice hanging over the franchise at the current moment due to his recent sentencing for a 2024 hit and run.

This being the case, the Chiefs' front office has been hard at work adding new receiver talent during this training camp. Recently, Chiefs insider Matt McMullen highlighted two players to keep an eye on as preseason continues: Ex-Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton & ex-Jets WR Jason Brownlee.

“Brownlee has made ‘wow’ plays just about every day — to the point where you have to take him seriously,' said McMullen, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Brownlee scored a touchdown in the Chiefs' recent preseason game on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

A big shift for the Chiefs

During the early portion of their dynasty in the late 2010s, the Kansas City Chiefs' calling card was their electric offense, led by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and a devastating array of receiver talent, including Tyreek Hill along with tight end Travis Kelce in the prime years of his career.

However, as Kelce began to slow down and Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs' success became more about their defense, which was among the best units in the NFL when the team won Super Bowls back to back in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

In last year's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles, neither unit did much of anything right in the blowout loss, causing the Chiefs to have to take a hard look in the mirror this offseason.

The good news is that the team still employs the best player of his generation in Mahomes, who is theoretically at the heart of his prime right now, and it's unlikely that Rice's inevitable suspension will be more than half a season at most.

However, right now there are more questions than answers in the Chiefs' wide receiving department.