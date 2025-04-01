Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain quickly emerged as a Rookie of the Year candidate during the first couple months of the season. The 2024 first-round draft pick unexpectedly took on a lead scoring role as the Sixers' big three — Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Paul George — all dealt with injuries at the start of the season.

Although the 76ers have struggled all year long as a team, McCain thrived individually, averaging 15.3 points per game on .460% from the field and .383% from beyond the arc before suffering a season-ending torn meniscus injury.

McCain actually won Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors for November after averaging 19.1 points in just 29.1 minutes per game. During a nine-game span in November, McCain led the 76ers in scoring in eight of those games, including a 34-point performance against the Eastern Conference's best team in the Cleveland Cavaliers and a gutsy 27-point output in a 107-105 overtime victory over the Charlotte Hornets.

While the season-ending injury is a tough one to deal with considering his hot start to the season, McCain details how both Embiid and George — both of whom were eventually shut down for the season — have been helpful as he rehabs from his injury.

“Yeah, I mean, I was just talking to them, they make sure my mental's straight,” says McCain. “I think that's the main thing with them is they know it can get rocky with just being alone sometimes.”

McCain mentions how you're isolated from the team when you're injured, so it's appreciated when his 76ers teammates—including two of the biggest veterans on the squad—reach out to him to make sure he's all good.

“You're not with the team a lot and they're taking care of me, just talking to me, making sure we're all still good,” says McCain. “They know I'm going to attack rehab like I am and just making sure I am on the path with that.”

Embiid and George aren't the only ones who have been helpful in helping McCain get through his injury as head coach Nick Nurse has also been supportive as the rookie looks to come back stronger and better during his second season.

“A lot of it just my mental, making sure my mental is good,” says McCain. “He's just talked to me about making sure I'm good mentally and talking to everybody, making sure I'm around the team. Because it can get lonely. You're away from the team a lot and especially in the beginning with the injury. We have quick conversations and just talking to the coach and staff, talking to my teammates and making sure I'm healthy.”

The 76ers will hope McCain and their star players, Embiid and George, will be healthy next season as they look to bounce back. Philadelphia entered the season with title expectations following the acquisition of George, a nine-time All-Star. However, injuries and a lack of cohesion has led to the Sixers having one of the worst records in the league this season at 23-52.

Philadelphia actually has a shot at the No. 1 pick with 10.5% odds, the fifth-best of any team in the NBA. That would give them an opportunity to land Duke phenom Cooper Flagg. McCain—a Duke alum himself—knows Flagg and says, “It'd be amazing” to team up with the 6-foot-9 forward at the NBA level.