PHOENIX– No Grayson Allen and no Jalen Green, but an elevated performance from Dillon Brooks? It was still a problem for the Phoenix Suns, who fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 124-122, on Sunday.

While one of the stories was the battle between Suns head coach Jordan Ott and Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, Phoenix's bread and butter was on display.

The hustle, grit, determination, and tough shotmaking, all courtesy of Brooks. He played 36 minutes and exploded in the third quarter, scoring 16 of the team's 37 points. The Suns forward finished with 34 points for the game.

Turnaround fadeaways, deep 3-point shots, and easy transition points widened the narrow gap between Phoenix and Atlanta. It sparked exactly what the team needed.

On his 15th and 16th points of the third quarter, he turned to the sideline, dapped up a fan, and hastily went back in transition on defense.

Before that, though, Brooks shot 5-12 and had 14 points. It felt like change flipped in an instant, and perhaps it did.

It doesn't excuse all behavior, though, such as a Brooks technical foul after Hawks star Zaccharie Risacher went down with an injury. Following that, Atlanta went on an 18-0 run and cut the lead to single digits.

That's all that was on his mind.

“That should be reviewed, and literally snug the whole play and understand that he’s (Zaccharie Risacher) hurt at the same time, don't call (it) dead,” Brooks explained outside of the team's locker room postgame.

“You get the ball out, you’re in transition. You call the play dead, and people are calling it out; you want to call a T and change another thing. That needs to get reviewed, and someone needs to get penalized. S**t, I got penalized for calling them out.”

Jordan Ott senses when Dillon Brooks flips the switch for the Suns

Typically, coaches can sense when a player becomes too aggressive. That's not the case for Brooks. In fact, it's quite the opposite for him. Maintaining that assertiveness and aggression from the jump is how the Suns want to be identified with.

Could that technical foul or the Hawks' increased effort and diligence on the defensive end have been more of a factor? Likely the latter, but the controversial call by the official isn't ideal either.

It's something that Ott will need to look at, but he doesn't want to overanalyze it either.

I asked Jordan Ott about balancing Dillon Brooks’s emotions on the court. He had a technical foul during the fourth quarter, which was part of the Hawks 18-0 run. “This isn’t his first year. He knows exactly what he’s doing. At times, we rally. We need that energy.” pic.twitter.com/Q8VRVyyedI — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) November 17, 2025

“That part of Dillon Brooks is why we love him,” Ott explained postgame. His energy, especially here at home, every single night he laces them up. This extreme competitive level, we feel it. The whole building obviously feels it on nights like tonight.

“This isn’t his first year. He knows exactly what he’s doing. At times, we rally. We need that energy.”

The Suns lost momentum after Dillon Brooks' technical foul

Now the foul wasn't completely on Brooks. After all, he wanted to hold the officials accountable for continuing the play after Risacher was injured.

Still, it didn't explain the subsequent 20-0 run from Atlanta, led by plenty of fastbreak opportunities and defense to offense.

But the Hawks' length, defensive pressure in the half-court, and using Onyeka Okongwu out on the perimeter as the initiator played into the Suns' downfall.

Either way, they will hit the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. It'll be a quick turnaround, and they'll play a very similar team to Atlanta.

For Brooks's sake, he'll hope that the game is called right down the middle.