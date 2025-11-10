What was supposed to be a dynamic backcourt duo could be short-lived, thanks to another Jalen Green hamstring injury. When the newest member of the Phoenix Suns played alongside Devin Booker, it felt like a match made in heaven.

The latter is a savant of getting to his spot and allowing the game to come to him. For Green, he's a true downhill threat and puts immediate pressure on the basket with his athleticism. Not to mention, the elite shot-making has been essential.

After all, Green posted 29 points in 23 minutes in his first game with Phoenix. One game later and seven minutes into it, he re-injured his hamstring on a drive and hobbled back to the locker room.

Booker understands the familiarity of hamstring injuries, but knows that his backcourt mate will be just fine.

“It's tough. I've definitely been through it. We're going to rally around him,” Booker said following Saturday's 114-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers via AZCentral's Duane Rankin.

Other Suns feel Jalen Green's injury setback

Considering how hard he worked and the frustration involved in the recovery process, the hamstring injury feels like another dagger. Still, Green continues to remain optimistic, which caught Royce O'Neale's attention.

“Checked in on him. He's in good spirits,” O'Neale said via Rankin. “It sucks to see him go down again with the hamstring, but we're going to hold it down. Make sure he gets it right.”

Someone who thought the young guard was “right” health-wise would be head coach Jordan Ott. Although he's not the physical trainer, but the head coach, Ott remained optimistic for Green to return before the Suns' season opener when he was first injured.

Fast forward to another setback, and that optimism might vanish. For the first-year coach, he empathizes with Green, but knows what his team has to do collectively.

“You just feel for him. He worked so hard to get back,” Ott said via Rankin. “This team will have no excuses. We lace them up, go out and play.”

It's unknown how long Green will be out for. Regardless of the injury, Phoenix has won its last three games and continues to show the growing chemistry.

For however long he's out for, it'll already be one of the biggest hypothetical scenarios of the season whether or not the Suns continue their sustained success or not.