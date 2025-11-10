PHOENIX– If you had told Ryan Dunn he would start 44 of his 74 games with the Phoenix Suns during his rookie season, he'd likely be honored and grateful, but not exactly surprised.

Playing alongside Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and Kevin Durant isn't for the faint of heart. Competing with potential Hall of Famers and being challenged every day can be exhausting.

However, it was one that the Virginia standout took pride in. Guys like Durant and Beal talked about his enthusiasm, defensive intangibles, and contagious energy. Also, Booker said that Dunn was one of the rookies who didn't play like a rookie.

During media day, Dunn revealed how he unlocked his next level of success with the Suns. Fast forward to nine games into the season, and his answer then remains the same.

Confidence.

Spoke exclusively with Ryan Dunn pregame: Asked about growing confidence, trust from guys like Devin Booker, camaraderie with the young players, and his faith. pic.twitter.com/q3RydEROnF — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) November 7, 2025

“Like we talked about before, from last year going to this year and training camp, just trusting the work I put in and being able to grow and just trust in the process of what l've been doing and not living with what's also either good or bad,” Dunn said in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints before Thursday's game.

“Just honing in on trying to get better every single day. I think that's been good. This season starting off, I had some ups and downs, but it's still trusting myself, coming out here. These guys in this locker room helped me a lot.”

Ryan Dunn's confidence is noticed by many Suns players and coaches

One of the first to witness the growth in confidence was Booker. Throughout the tumultuous 2024-25 season, he always pointed to Dunn as one of the foundational pieces.

Even if the offensive game wasn't fully developed, the defense, hustle, and sheer willpower more than made up for it. Not to mention, he was consistently matched up with the opposing team's best offensive player.

That point was emphasized during a Sunday game against the San Antonio Spurs. Dunn raved about matching up with Victor Wembanyama throughout the game.

Granted, he wasn't matched up with the center for the entire game, but there were moments where the second-year player held his own. The physicality, angles, and communication with his teammates about help-defense showed.

But perhaps the biggest leap has been the offensive assertiveness Dunn is displaying. In the third quarter, he challenged Wembanyama at the basket and drew the foul. Something like that might not have happened a season prior.

While it surprises others, Booker knew he was in for it as soon as he came back from his offseason break.

“He's more aggressive,” Booker said after the Suns' 130-118 win over the Spurs. “I think tonight felt good for him from 3. He's pretty alert.

“He was here all summer, he and all the young guys. I came back, and I wasn't ready for what I walked into. It was like he didn't take a day off, it seemed like. So, I was excited to see him get out here and showcase that.”

Relatability factors into budding confidence

The locker room vibes showcase pure camaraderie and a sense of growing and understanding. Guys like Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, Mark Williams, and Collin Gillespie are in unique positions.

Some haven't been healthy like Williams. Others were waiting for a legitimate opportunity, like Gillespie and Ighodaro. But this is where Dunn falls into the fold.

During the season, the latter and Williams have been in each other's ear during media availabilities and on the hardwood. Funny enough, when speaking to Dunn before Thursday's game, the starting center looked on as he was being interviewed.

That friendship shows the relatability that wasn't present a season prior. However, it doesn't mean that the veterans don't enjoy the fun too. That balance has been integral in simply growing his understanding of the game and passing it down.

“I mean, we're all the same age, which is really fun. We all kind of went through the same stuff; People that might have been in the league for 3 or 4 years or people who have been here for like 9 or 10 years, we can all talk about stuff,” Dunn said.

“For me, it helps having that line between us, asking questions with the veteran guys, the older guys, be able to help the younger guys, along the way. It's been something me and Oso (Ighodaro) have been looking to do this year.”

Jordan Ott shows pure trust in Ryan Dunn

Unlike Jordan Ott's predecessor, Mike Budenholzer, there is a high level of trust between the first-year coach and the budding star. Yes, Dunn will continue to make offensive and defensive mistakes, as all players do.

But that characteristic could be just the thing that helps unlock Dunn's true potential as a two-way player.

The teammates gave him the confidence last year. Dunn has confidence in himself because of the reps. But he seemed to lose trust in Budenholzer when he struggled offensively.

Now, having Ott, who can help Dunn put the pieces of the mental puzzle together, seems to be the most underrated element.

In fact, the Phoenix head coach knew a breakout was on the way, but continues to rave about how Dunn's confidence in himself has instilled confidence in everyone around him.

“The greatest way to enhance your confidence is to prepare, and he's put the work in,” Ott said after that Sunday game. “You can fake it for a while, but in this league, when you're out on the floor, mano-a-mano every night, if you haven't put the time in, the work in, good chances are it's not sustainable.”

“Not only do you have to prepare to grow your own confidence, but when a teammate like that (Devin Booker) throws the ball, that means he’s confident in him too.”