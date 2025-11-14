PHOENIX– A new rendition of “The Valley” court might've signaled a formerly great time for the Phoenix Suns, but Thursday night showed the team's true identity under head coach Jordan Ott.

The tenacity, grit, and willingness to not back down played a pivotal role in the 133-98 win over the Indiana Pacers. Even though Grayson Allen exited the Suns game with a right quad injury, they never backed down.

At first, it started with Dillon Brooks constantly jawing at Pascal Siakam. Then it was Collin Gillespie and Royce O'Neale. Then, it was Devin Booker.

He went nose-to-nose just like his teammates, barking at Isaiah Jackson after a contested layup for his 32nd and 33rd points of the game. The officials didn't give out any technical fouls but let the game continue.

It eventually lit a fuse into a dominant end of the third quarter, where they went on a 21-4 run to close the third quarter. 13 games in, that's been the theme. and it doesn't plan on changing anytime soon.

Still, there are some interesting parallels to those NBA Finals and playoff-contending Suns teams to the current version.



“It just comes down to energy,” Booker said postgame. “It starts before you hit the court– it's throughout the locker room. We didn't have to shoot around today, but for us, it's usually shoot around. It's laughs, it's jokes, it's music. (But) It quickly turns to, we have a job to accomplish.

“I'd say that's the parallel right there where you see the smiles and the laughs and then know immediately when it's game time.”

Devin Booker and the Suns are mixing the old with the new

A one-game sample size isn't exactly appropriate for anyone to make a justification if “The Valley” court truly brings anything special. But what was special about that particular team was the infectious energy.

Even up by 42, they're playing lockdown defense, picking up guys full-court, diving for loose balls, and playing like they're trailing, not like they're leading.

That's all been a part of Ott's vision from the beginning. He never planned on winning anyone over with any ra-ra speeches.

In the first half, Phoenix held Indiana to 52 points. While a barrage of paint points led the way for both teams, there wasn't much to glamorize when it came to shooting.

Some of it came from defense, and some of it came from–well– missed shots. The Pacers shot 28% from deep throughout the four quarters, which seemed to foreshadow the direction of the game.

One thing was for certain: Indiana would bring the physicality, and Suns head coach Jordan Ott knew his guys were up for the challenge. But he didn't know exactly who.



“You don’t know where it’s coming from, but you’re going to need a pop,” Ott said postgame. “You’re going to need some energy, you’re going to need someone to help you get over the hump.”

“Back to back, all those things you can make excuses for, or you can go out and play. Our group is going to go play. Not surprisingly, it's just another thing that we talk about. (We're) Led by our leaders.

The Suns had 47 bench points in the win. Granted, a majority of that came in garbage time, but guys like Oso Ighodaro (17 points), as well as Jordan Goodwin and Collin Gillespie (10 points each).

Luckily, the team will have two days to rest before they face the Atlanta Hawks at home once again. Winning the last five games seems to do wonders, but sustaining it will be the important question.