On Thursday, the Phoenix Suns dominated the Indiana Pacers with a 133-98 victory. It was during that game that Oso Ighodaro scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

In the process, Ighodaro etched his name into greatness. Altogether, Ighodaro equaled the third-highest single-game +/- in NBA history at +52. The player with the highest +/- is Luc Mbah A Moute with +57.

In 2017, Mbah A Moute achieved that feat while playing for the Houston Rockets against the Denver Nuggets.

Oso Ighodaro just put up the (tied for) third highest single game +/- in NBA HISTORY (+52) Against the Pacers tonight, Oso put up 17/7 with 3 blocks and a +52(!) +/-

Currently, Ighodaro is averaging 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, the Suns are off to an 8-5 start and will face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Altogether, Ighodaro transcends the role of the big man with his court vision, playmaking, passing ability, and overall versatility at both ends of the floor. In other words, he epitomizes efficiency.

Ighodaro is fresh off his first season in Phoenix, when he made quite the impression on the likes of Devin Booker. Last year, he averaged 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting a remarkable 60.4% from the field.

Ighodaro hails from Phoenix and attended Marquette University. In 2024, he was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers before being traded to the Suns on Draft night.

Ighodaro is hitting his rhythm post the drama-filled 2024-2025 season

The Suns and their fans are looking to turn a page from the chaos of the previous campaign. Altogether, they finished with a 36-46 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in a long time. Eventually, health issues with key talent and poor defensive performances led to their demise, despite starting 8-1.

A significant reason for their strong start then and now was their offensive prowess. That bodes well for a player of Ighodaro's caliber who is growing in potential.

The hope is for the Suns to hold the edge and sustain for the long haul. It is a lofty goal, but it is possible, especially if guys like Ighodaro continue to put up the numbers.