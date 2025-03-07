The Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets will square off during Friday's primetime edition on ESPN. Suns shooting guard Bradley Beal is questionable with a left calf injury.

He missed two games with the same injury. However, the Phoenix guard returned for Tuesday's contest against the Los Angeles Clippers. Unfortunately, Beal re-injured his left calf and was ruled out for the remainder of that game.

Here is everything we know about Bradley Beal's injury status vs the Nuggets.

Bradley Beal's injury status vs Nuggets

Given that Beal is questionable, it's tough to tell whether or not he will be playing on Friday. He played only 15 minutes, posting zero points, two rebounds, two assists, and a block before being ruled out during the Clippers matchup.

Luckily though, the Suns won, 119-117, after trailing by as many as 23 points. Kevin Durant's 19 points in the fourth quarter, combined with the Suns' unsung hero, Collin Gillespie, sealed the deal for Phoenix.

The Nuggets are coming off a 116-110 win over the Sacramento Kings. They've won two of their last three, and notched their 40th win of the season, while Phoenix sits at 29 wins.

His season averages have taken a dip from what people are used to. The Suns guard is averaging 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He's also shooting over 50% from the field and 40% from three, showing his scoring efficiency.

After being moved to the bench at the beginning of the New Year, he's moved back to the starting rotation. However, bench guys like Gillespie stepped up to the plate when Beal went out.

Following Beal missing six games in February, he is in danger of missing his first contest in March. With the Suns having the toughest remaining schedule, they'll need all the firepower they can get.

However, the answer is mostly likely whether Bradley Beal will play tonight against the Nuggets.