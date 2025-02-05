Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns have suddenly become the topic of league-wide discussions ahead of the NBA trade deadline. As time continues to tick closer to Thursday's deadline, Durant's future with the Suns is suddenly very much in question.

What many are left wondering around the league is how exactly we got here with Durant, especially since it was only days ago when the Suns were consistently letting it be known that they held no interest in trading the former two-time Finals MVP or Devin Booker.

The bottom line is that the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade finalized late Saturday night changed the landscape of the NBA. Teams are a lot more cognizant of not only their future chances of finding championship success, but they are also looking at their financial situations closely. Regarding Durant and the Suns, the legend's long-term status in Phoenix has been questioned. This has led to the Suns being a lot more receptive to trade calls about the veteran forward.

Kevin Durant's future in question

Durant is currently making $51.1 million this season and is under contract for one more year at $52.7 million for the 2025-26 season. One of the main reasons the Suns have engaged in serious conversations with rival teams about Durant is due to concerns that he won't sign an extension, league sources told ClutchPoints.

The 36-year-old has always liked to keep his options open when it comes to his future, and he could become one of the best free agents available in 2026.

Despite the fact that he suffered a torn Achilles in 2019 and is not getting any younger, Durant has proven to be among the best offensive weapons in the NBA this year. While he has been transparent in the fact that he is nearing the end of his career, it is a very real possibility that Durant plays through a new contract he will receive in the coming years before contemplating retirement.

As a result, frustrations have reached new heights in Phoenix.

The Suns are 25-24 and barely holding onto a play-in spot in the Western Conference ahead of the All-Star break. After being swept in the first round of the playoffs last season, the lack of success this season has created a sense of urgency within the organization, sources said. Not to mention, league sources indicate that Durant and Booker have not been too pleased with the way Phoenix has handled Bradley Beal's situation ahead of the trade deadline.

Beal, a player both Booker and Durant wanted to play with, has been the center of trade conversations for Phoenix in their pursuit of Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler. Since Beal has been unwilling to waive his no-trade clause, the Suns haven't had a realistic path to pairing Butler with Durant and Booker.

There continues to be a real concern that failure to make the playoffs or win in the postseason will directly contribute to Durant wanting to change teams yet again in his career, sources said. Durant only wants to contend for championships at this stage of his career, and another lost season will directly contribute to frustrations boiling over.

This is one of the main reasons for the Suns seeing what the superstar's value is right now before the trade deadline, especially with the option of possibly adding Butler in his place still existing.

Several teams around the league have reached out to Phoenix in recent days to inquire about a possible Durant trade. League sources indicate that the Golden State Warriors have been the most aggressive in their pursuit of Durant, holding extensive conversations with Phoenix as this situation had developed.

Real momentum exists regarding a possible trade, yet the Suns still haven't given a clear indication as to which way they are leaning. Durant was a player they sacrificed a lot to get, and owner Mat Ishbia still believes his All-Star core can bring a championship to the city of Phoenix.

Even so, conversations surrounding Durant remain very real and active.

How conversations regarding Durant between the Suns, Warriors, and other teams on Wednesday go will tell the tale of what could transpire on Thursday ahead of the trade deadline.