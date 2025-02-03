Kevin Durant is the latest superstar involved in trade discussions. The Phoenix Suns' lone All-Star has been targeted by some teams before Thursday's trade deadline. Most notably, the Warriors are rumored to try and trade for Kevin Durant before the deadline, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

However, if a deal were to be done, the Suns would ask for a haul, and then some. They would want a barrage of draft picks, and young players who are emerging stars. For example, Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga has been a part of what the Suns would want, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Still, he outlined how Phoenix and Durant have been communicating through this process.

“The path to Durant alone does seem plausible,” Fischer said. “Phoenix, entering Monday's business, continued to signal that it does not plan to move Durant before the deadline, sources said. But the Suns are believed to be listening at the very least to various teams' pitches for the 35-year-old scoring legend. Durant, meanwhile, is said to be aware of all this.”

Will the Suns trade Kevin Durant?

Durant would be the easiest to trade of the Suns Big 3. Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause, and the franchise has ruled out Devin Booker in any conversations. However, that leaves Durant in an interesting spot. Before coming into the season, Durant didn't sign an extension with the Suns.

This caused some rumors, and people thinking that he wanted out. However, his current 1-year deal provides some flexibility for a potential Jimmy Butler move. Still, it also allows Phoenix to move him if the right offer presents itself. He's the only one though that the team could potentially move.

Either way, it's unlikely that will be the case. The Suns would have to be offered the sun, moon, and the stars in order for it to happen. Also, there's not a position for them to make a move. The 25-23 record puts them in the thick of the play-in spot, if the season were to end today.

Furthermore, with the San Antonio Spurs making a trade for De'Aaron Fox, they're poised to win-now. This means that unless a perfect offer comes around, the Suns won't likely deal Durant. They're in a position to be in the play-in game, and even establish a legitimate playoff standing.

A Big 3 of Booker, Beal, and Durant on paper should be enough. In order for it to be enough, they need to all be there. As of writing this, there's no clear indication that Durant will be traded.