Devin Booker has always shown his support for the Phoenix Mercury and the WNBA as a whole. He's always been at games and has shown his respect for the league's growth.

For instance, Booker has always shown reverence for Diana Taurasi, arguably the league's greatest player. But it's not just his experiences with her that shape the league. It's how the WNBA is making a name for itself.

“I think that’s a start. That’s a step forward,” Booker said when asked about the historic CBA deal. “It’s only been growing since I’ve been in the league. “More eyes on it, and that’s a test of the talent (that) just keeps getting better and better. It’s the start of something new.” The WNBA and CBA historic deal highlights a myriad of elements: higher salary cap, higher salaries, housing, etc. The list goes on and on for the added support of the league.

NBA players have always paid respect to their WNBA counterparts. They understand the commitment and dedication of basketball, and everything that goes with it. That being said, the popularity and the traction of the league are at an all-time high.

Not to mention, Las Vegas Aces superstar and MVP A'ja Wilson and Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo are in a relationship, only adding to how intertwined the two leagues are.

Regardless, the CBA will be a stepping stone to potentially more future success for the league. Players like Booker will continue to support and always reciprocate the love and respect of the game.