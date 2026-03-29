PHOENIX– The Phoenix Suns are cementing themselves in a playoff spot. Currently, they're the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and have known that's where they'll likely be once the regular season concludes.

Jalen Green and Devin Booker have been the driving force since March, with both Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks being sidelined due to injury.

As a result, the two guards have spent extensive time on the court together. Through that come some valuable lessons, and some that Green took from Booker heading into the final stretch of the season.

“Last year was my first real chance at going to the playoffs, and the last couple of games of April, I may have not approached that with the mindset of understanding how the playoffs are,” Green said following the Suns' 134-109 win on Saturday.

“He (Booker) was just like ‘it’s that time to lock in.’ So, just hearing him say that and understanding, knowing how late it is in the season, when I didn’t approach it like that, going into the playoffs, it put a lot of perspective for me.”

Jalen Green sees Devin Booker's playoff vision for the Suns

Booker has garnered a reputation for elevating his game come playoff time. He's always found an ability to step up when it matters the most.

For Green, his first legitimate playoff experience was a near baptism by fire. He had a quality game (32 points in Game 2 vs Golden State) but was stagnant the rest of the way.

As he mentioned, it might've had to do with the approach. Besides Brooks and Fred VanVleet, there wasn't substantial playoff experience on that Houston Rockets team.

Fast forward to Phoenix, and it might be a little more of the same. However, Booker has been near the top of the mountain by reaching the 2021 NBA Finals. Plus, the relatability with the respective positions is certainly a boost.

It's a matter of time for when the playoffs begin, and hopefully Booker's wisdom can pass onto Green and lead the Suns to some sustained success.