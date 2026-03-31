Good news for the Phoenix Suns. After Dillon Brooks was sidelined with a hand injury, the forward is set to return against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, according to AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter).

He's missed the last 17 games with the injury, and the team has amassed an 8-9 record since he's been out. However, Devin Booker and Mark Williams missed time in between their injuries.

Still, there have been some bright spots in his absence. Jalen Green has emerged as a clear No. 2 or perhaps a 1B option next to Booker.

Regardless of that, bringing Brooks back would do wonders. The defensive intent would be there, along with his clutch scoring, and simply being another body would help.

The Suns are in the playoff chase and are locked in at the No. 7 seed. Getting Brooks back is another piece of the puzzle that the team has been yearning to get back.

Dillon Brooks's injury return is great for the Suns

One of the only issues would be the amount of time until the playoffs. There would only be seven games that Brooks would have to integrate himself back into the rhythm of the offense.

With most players, it will take a while to get back into the swing of things. Granted, Brooks did participate in a 5v5 during the team's Saturday morning shootaround.

Also, Booker and Green have carried the Suns' offense for the last handful of weeks, so getting extra support will be nice.

It'll be interesting to see where he will be with the two star guards. They've only played roughly 40 minutes together this season, so the chemistry could take some getting used to.

No matter what, the playoffs will unlock something different from all three players. The only hope is that Brooks can solidify his role yet again before the end of the regular season.