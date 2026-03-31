As the Phoenix Suns close out their last significant road trip of the season, will Mark Williams or Dillon Brooks play?? Luckily, head coach Jordan Ott had some encouraging words for the two starters before Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

“There's always a chance,” Ott said via AZCentral's Duane Rankin on X (formerly Twitter). “They're just ready to play. We're ready to have them.”

This comes as a nice clarification after Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz, where Ott was short with his answers. However, the message was the same: he's ready for his two starters to come back.

If both Brooks and Williams return during the road trip, the Suns' depth will be a major talking point again. Guys like Oso Ighodaro, Khaman Maluach, and Rasheer Fleming have all embraced the responsibility of producing more.

Still, they aren't permanent starters, and it's something where their skills off the bench can make them even more deadly.

Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams ‘ return would lift the Suns

The playoffs and respective play-in tournament are only two weeks away. Getting time together on the floor would be a major question, as it has been all season.

The trio of Brooks, Devin Booker, and Jalen Green has only played five games together. While Williams didn't miss much time before his injury, he brings a unique ability that no one else has.

He's a rim runner, and simply being around the basket poses a threat. Not to mention, his being a near 75% free-throw shooter automatically gives him respect as a scorer.

On the flip side, Brooks has been lethal for the Suns, cementing himself as perhaps the No. 2 option. He's having a career year and changes the team's dynamic.

Time isn't on their side, but as Booker said after Saturday's game, it's a good problem to have to bring those two back right before the playoffs.