Sixty-five seems to be the magic number these days as the regular season comes to a close. The NBA's 65-game rule for eligibility for the individual awards has been polarizing, to say the least.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards are the latest to be disqualified since they would not make the minimum threshold. Doncic is out indefinitely due to a hamstring injury, while Edwards is day-to-day due to a knee injury.

Many fans are unaware that the rule is not as simple as suiting up for 65 games. A player must play for at least 20 minutes in 63 games and a minimum of 15 minutes in all 65 games.

The caveat has made Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker ineligible for the individual awards, as pointed out by The Ringer's Zach Lowe on “The Bill Simmons Podcast.”

“Can I give you the sneaky one that people haven’t realized yet? Devin Booker is not going to be eligible. Because it looks like on games played, he is going to be eligible, but two of his games are sub-10-minute games because of an injury, and I think it allows for one or two under 15-minute games. Those can count, and so he’s going to max out at 64 (games). Which I don’t think a lot of voters realize yet,” explained Lowe.

Booker has been hobbled by various ailments all season, including in his groin, hip, and ankle. As of writing, he has played 62 games, averaging 25.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists—all a little down from the previous season.

Still, he is a strong candidate to make it to the All-NBA Team, leading the Suns to the playoffs, a surprising achievement, as noted by observers.

Phoenix beat the Chicago Bulls, 120-110, on Sunday, with Booker scoring 30 points.

He is looking for his third selection to the All-NBA Team after being chosen in 2022 and 2024.