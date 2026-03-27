The Phoenix Suns have managed to stay in the No. 7 seed for some time. Nonetheless, they've still been playing well, even with the injuries that they're currently dealing with.

Dillon Brooks is still sidelined as he recovers from his fractured left hand, and Mark Williams is out as well with a left foot stress reaction. Many are hoping that both could return with just a few weeks remaining in the season, but they still have a way to go until they get back on the court.

Head coach Jordan Ott gave an update on both players as they continue to make progress.

“[Mark] continues to take the necessary steps. No contact. Now contact,” Ott said via Duane Rankins of AZ Central. “Build up to 5-on-5. 5-on-5 at halfcourt. 5-on-5 full court. That's kind of the steps and normal progressions with something that he has bone related. How much stress can that bone handle. So it's got to be really diligent on those steps.”

Jordan Ott provided Suns injury update, saying Mark Williams (foot) and Dillon Brooks (hand) have yet to do 5-on-5. "Next step for Dillon and Mark is play 5-on-5." Ryan Dunn (groin) day-to-day, saying he's ahead of Amir Coffey (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (knee). On Williams:… pic.twitter.com/EIwB21cZSM — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 27, 2026

Brooks is still making progress as well, and he's been staying in game shape with cardio.

“It's all healing right. Still making that progress, but got to test it a little bit,” Ott said. “So that's kind of the steps. Offensively, then defensively. Getting it hit and then progressing onto the court. Good thing with Dillon is he's been able to do cardio the whole time. So it's not a lower body, soft tissue type of injury to where he's been able to kind of keep up with his cardio. We all know him. He's on top of that part.”

It's uncertain when either player will return, but it seems as if they're trending in the right direction.