The Phoenix Suns are undergoing massive changes. They have a new general manager and head coach, and Kevin Durant was traded away to the Houston Rockets, and Bradley Beal will most likely be bought out. They do not have many options in the draft either, which has led to speculation on how bleak the situation is in Phoenix.

Notable sports personality Bill Simmons believes the Phoenix Suns' situation is the worst since the Brooklyn Nets in the mid-2010s. Simmons has pointed to their financial situation and lack of picks as reasons why he thinks it's bleak.

On the podcast, he said, “I will ask you if this is the bleakest situation since the mid-2010s Brooklyn Nets after Prokhorov was like, ‘Let's do 180. I know we don't have any picks, but I don't want to spend money anymore.' Is this the worst situation since then?”

Simmons' co-host on the podcast, Ryen Russillo, thought he was a little off-base, just because Devin Booker is still in his prime and can cover up many issues independently.

Simmons' reasoning, he explained, was “All of their picks are gone or swapped until 2031. Then that pick is gone too, I think. That goes to Utah. They have Booker locked down. They will buy Beal out in the next 24 hours for some crazy price. Jalen Green is three for $105. I don't think either of us would want to pay that. Brooks, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neal will double-figure totals for the next few years. They have their two Charlotte Centers, and they're going to be paying Booker like $75 million a year, and then probably nine months from now, he's going to be like, ‘Hey, guys, can you send me to a winning team now?'”

The Suns still owe a lot of money on this roster due to the combined amount of money that Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, and Royce O'Neale are all set to make, even though they traded away Kevin Durant.

His point makes sense, but the Suns are not done with this roster. Booker is locked in after signing a new contract extension, and it seems like Jalen Green is set in stone, too, with Phoenix. They also went all in on the frontcourt with Khaman Maluach and Mark Williams. The rest of the roster is entirely up in the air.

The biggest story left for the Suns is what happens to Beal because they are looking for a trade involving him, but a buyout is also on the table.