Throughout the 2024-25 season, injuries and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal have been synonymous with one another. While Beal was ruled out for one week during a crucial Suns stretch, he might be making his return.

However, it hasn't stopped fans from expressing their frustrations. The majority of it has been centered around Beal. They are upset about his contract, the lack of a cohesive fit, as well as the injury history.

In an exclusive interview with AZCentral's Duane Rankin, the shooting guard feels the fans' frustration.

“I get it, I get it,” Beal said. “They have every reason to be. I am, too.”

He's typically been transparent throughout the season. With the current 35-42 record, Phoenix is on the cusp of missing a play-in spot. With a roster of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, and Beal, it doesn't make sense.

Even with head coach Mike Budenholzer running the show, it still doesn't add up. Much like last season, the Big 3 haven't had much time to gel.

Last season, the three were together for 41 games. This season? Beal has played in 48 games this season.

“It's not ideal, obviously, it's not fun,” Beal said. “You don't enjoy it. You control what you can control. That's all I can do. I always preach about being available, and that's something I'm definitely kicking myself about, but that's sometimes how the cookie crumbles.

“All I can do is keep my head up and keep getting better. The staff has been great, my body is in a better place, and I feel really good right now. Hopefully, it continues to stay that way.”

Again, the fans have endured the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. In 2021, the Suns reached the NBA Finals. Although they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks, the future was bright.

When the Suns traded for Beal and Durant, it seemed that they were going all-in. A Big 3 was brewing… until it wasn't. In the 2023-24 season, they only played 41 games. Still, they went 26-15 and had a quality system. For the guard, he hasn't played more than 60 games since the 2020-21 season.

Since then, there has been a barrage of injuries. It has frustrated Beal to a significant degree.

“It's tough, it's definitely tough,” Beal said. “It's definitely not the most ideal situation. I take a lot of it because my availability is a big piece of that. It's tough.

“It's tough, it's frustrating, whatever word you want to put behind it, but all I can do is continue to move forward and we can continue to make this push to try to make a run.”

Bradley Beal still believes the Suns can make a run

Regardless of the injuries on all fronts, there is still some optimism. The Suns are a game back of the Sacramento Kings in that final play-in spot. Simultaneously, there is still an opportunity for the team to make a run. Beal echoed that same sentiment.

“We still can make a run,” Beal said. “Obviously we've got to be healthy, get healthy, be available. In the playoffs, anything can happen, man, but we're a talented team and believe in what we can do. We've just got to give ourselves that opportunity.”

Even with the uptake in positive thinking, Durant will be out for the entire Suns' road trip. Even though Beal is set to come back, the adjustment period cannot happen.

There are too few games left in the season for that to occur. However, Beal will need to play takeover, or at least be on his A-game, to will the Suns to that final play-in spot.